JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School Lady Panther junior varsity volleyball captured first place at the Alton JV Toruanment on Saturday, Sept. 16.

"The JV played great in the Alton tournament Saturday," Jersey head girls volleyball coach Bob Siemer said. "Setters Maci Bohannon and Abby Droege both had 30-plus assists and led the team in service points. Claire Anderson also had a good day serving with 15 aces. At the net, Boston Talley was the leader in attacks and kills while Lauren Brown led in blocks.

"Abby Manns and Sally Hudson played all the way around and both were strong in the front row and excellent with their back row passing. It really was a team effort. The JV is now 8-2 with both losses coming in three games. The freshmen are currently 4-1, so the future looks bright for the Panthers. They all work hard and are striving to get better each day."

The girls are coached by Maddie Steckel, Seimer and Brenda McCreary.

