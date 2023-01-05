GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 62, SOLDAN 16

Jersey had little trouble in winning the road contest at Soldan International Studies in north St. Louis.

The Panthers held the lead all the way through, holding edges of 22-2, 37-4, and 51-8 after the first three quarters, then outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 12-8.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 21 points, while Meredith Gray and Ella Smith both hit for eight points, Cate Breden had seven points, Cali Breden and Bria Tuttle both scored five points each, and Casey Kallal and Amelia Strebel both had four points apiece.

The Panthers are now 11-7, while Soldan goes to 0-6.

VALMEYER 48, COBDEN 36

In the first consolation semifinal of the 16th Chester Mid-Winter Classic, Valmeyer used a big second-quarter surge to help defeat Cobden to advance to the bracket final.

The Appleknockers led after the first quarter 9-8, with the Pirates going out to a 28-15 halftime lead, then went up 39-26 after the third quarter, with Cobden outscoring Valmeyer in the fourth quarter 10-9.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 17 points, while Avery Proffer added 16 points, Kylie Eschmann came up with nine points, Josie Reeves had four points and Lillian Turner scored two points.

Valmeyer is now 4-9, while the Appleknockers slip to 3-8.

BROWN COUNTY 55, CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 47

Calhoun-Brussels had the lead going into the final quarter and were within one possession with under a minute to go, but Brown County knocked down 10 of 15 free throws in the final period to seal the win late.

The win puts Brown County in the driver's seat for a third consecutive WIVC championship and a shot at a third consecutive season with no losses in conference play.

Audrey Gilman led Calhoun's scoring with 15 points and was followed closely by Haley Schnelten led Calhoun with 13. Kate Zipprich had eight, Lila Simon had five, Jaelyn Hill had four, and Gracie Klaas had two.

Article continues after sponsor message

As for Brown County, they were led by Klare Flynn's 21-point performance while Katey Flynn added 16.

Calhoun starts play in the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic Saturday against Triopia.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 62, BUNKER HILL 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 61, HAZELWOOD WEST 56

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 64, NORTH GREEN WHITE HALL 36

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 4, BETHALTO 1

Lawson Bell's hat trick, Talan Neely's goal and two assists and three assists from Colton Thompson were enough to give Alton the two points in a win over Bethalto in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game played Tuesday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

Neely scored first at 47 seconds of the second period, then Bell scored from Neely at 3:37 and again at 6:24, assisted by Neely and Thompson, to put the Redbirds up 3-0. In the third period, Jace Brawner scored from Alex Droit at 1:48 to put the Eagles within 3-1, with Neely concluding his hat trick at 2:51 to give Alton the 4-1 win.

Bethalto outshot the Redbirds 35-28, with Greg Fite making 34 saves in goal for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 6-8-2, while the Eagles go to 3-12-3.

DEC. 29 SCORES

GRANITE CITY 8, EDWARDSVILLE EAST 0

ALTON 3, HIGHLAND 1

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: