JERSEYVILLE – A young Jersey Community High School girl - Hannah Loges - has captured an honor that puts her in an elite class of students nationwide.

Loges has received a letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The 4,000 commended students throughout the nation are recognized for their future academic promise. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test.

“The young men and women being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Program said. “We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

