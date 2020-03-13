JERSEYVILLE - Jersey CUSD No. 100 has released information about its plans with communicable diseases such as COVID-19.

District Administrator Alan Churchman provided the following information:

"Jersey CUSD No. 100 is working with local and statewide health departments to provide your child the safest environment possible," Churchman said. "Guidelines are in place to stop the spread of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19. We strongly encourage you to keep your child at home if they are feeling ill or other family members in your house are ill. Please err on the side of caution during this time.

"These absences will be excused and will not be counted towards the district truancy policy," Churchman said. "District 100 is consulting with the local health department and the Illinois State Board of Education on how we can minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Churchman explained that District 100 is consulting and implementing sanitation practices and disinfectants recommended and approved by the CDC.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Hand Sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building for students and staff to use. Students are sanitizing hands prior to entering the cafeteria," Churchman said.

District 100 is working with its food service company to provide menu options that are prepackaged where students are not handling serving spoons in the salad and fruit bars at the schools.

Churchman added that District 100 custodians are busy sanitizing the building throughout the day.

"High touch areas are being disinfected with products approved to kill the COVID-19," Churchman said. "The District uses a Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer in each building to disinfect rooms and other areas in building. All classrooms desks and chairs are disinfected nightly with COVID-19 approved products. School buses are being disinfected on a regular basis."

What parents and students can do to prevent spreading of COVID-19?

What should I do if my child is sick?

1. Keep them home from school.

2. Call the school and inform them that you are keeping your child home from school due to them being sick.

3. Call your healthcare provider. Will my child be punished for staying home sick? Absolutely not! Even though we want your child at school every day, students that are sick should be at home. Can/Should students or staff wear masks at school? At this time it is not recommended for healthy students or staff to wear a mask at school.



How will Jersey CUSD NO. 100 determine when it might be necessary to close school(s)?



Closing schools would most likely be made in conjunction with local health authorities or by a directive from the governor. The district is working on an alternative learning plan so that students and teachers can continue student learning in case of a long term school closure.

The following is a link to the latest address by Governor Pritzker: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21245

More like this: