JERSEY - Jersey County deputies and QEM Fire Department are working a serious crash that involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 109 at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed his deputies and QEM are at the scene and he has also headed in that direction to assist. The sheriff said there were also reports of drivers on Illinois Route 67 slipping off roads. More will be released about the Illinois Route 3/109 accident later in the day.

The sheriff encourage motorists to avoid the scene at Illinois Route 3 and 109 and also if they could stay home, avoid driving today.

“It is slick out there so be careful,” the sheriff advised.

The sheriff said Illinois State Police is now the lead investigator on the Illinois Route 3 and 109 accident.

