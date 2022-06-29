JERSEYVILLE - The results of the 2022 Jersey County Primary Election have officially been announced. The county will see its first new nominee for County Coroner in nearly 30 years as several new party nominees are set to compete in the Midterm Elections this November.

Voters nominated Kevin Ayres for Jersey County Coroner, the first time a new candidate has been nominated for the office since the passing of Jersey County’s longest-serving coroner in history, Larry Joe Alexander, who served as coroner for 29 years from 1992-2021.

Ayres won with 50.34% of the vote over Republican challenger Collin Crawford, who won 49.66% of the vote.

Katie Steckel-Abbey won the Republican nomination for Jersey County Treasurer with 48.84% of the vote. Steckel-Abbey replaced incumbent Republican Gilbert Ashlock and beat challengers Gregory “Greg” Weiner, who won 28.19% of the vote and Martin "Marty" Ward, who won 24.96% of the vote.

County Clerk Pam Warford and Sheriff Mike Ringhausen both sought re-election unopposed.

Several county board member seats were up for nomination as well - three seats for each of the county’s four districts. On District 1’s Republican ticket, Kenneth A. Grizzle led with 36.15% of the vote, followed by incumbents David M. Crone (35.26%) and Jarrod Hayes (28.59%).

Marci Collins led the Democratic ticket in District 1 with 60.28% of the vote, followed by Bob Siemer with 39.72% of the vote.

In District 2, two Republicans - Ben Heitzig and incumbent Eric Ivers - replaced two Democrats who did not seek re-election, Sandy Hefner and Scott Tonsor.

Mark Wagner led the Republican ticket for the District 3 County Board seat with 52.14% of the vote, followed by fellow Republican Kara Ontis who won 43.58% of the vote.

On the District 3 Democratic ticket, Mary Drainer led with 42.82% of the vote, followed by Judah Davenport with 29.03% and John T. Hill with 28.15%. Incumbent Democrat Brian Kanallakan did not seek re-election.

District 4 saw the most crowded race this election, with seven total candidates competing - five Republicans and two Democrats. Edward Koenig Junior led the Republican ticket with 31.05% of the vote, followed by Gary Krueger with 25.03% and Sheila Beers with 18.51%.

Donald R. Little led the Democratic ballot in District 4 with 62.64% of the vote, followed by Alan Milton with 37.36% of the vote.

For a full list of tonight’s election results, visit the Jersey County Clerk’s website.

