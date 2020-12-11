Jersey County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information After Bicyclist Struck By Motor Vehicle On Illinois Route 109
JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office today requested any information possible about an accident with injures that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, on Illinois Route 109 just north of the Illinois Route 3 junction. A bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle.
The vehicle, a silver in color Honda SUV, possibly a Pilot or Passport, left the scene and continued northbound on Illinois Route 109.
The Jersey Sheriff's Office said the offending vehicle will have sustained front-end damage and be missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at 618-498-6881.
