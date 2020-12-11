JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office today requested any information possible about an accident with injures that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, on Illinois Route 109 just north of the Illinois Route 3 junction. A bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The vehicle, a silver in color Honda SUV, possibly a Pilot or Passport, left the scene and continued northbound on Illinois Route 109.

The Jersey Sheriff's Office said the offending vehicle will have sustained front-end damage and be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at 618-498-6881.

More like this:

Trailer Carrying Hay Catches Fire In Holiday Shores
Sep 23, 2025
Cahokia Heights Man Charged with Felonies After Ambulance Theft and Chase
Sep 12, 2025
Nick Manns Announces Jersey County Sheriff Re-Election Bid
Sep 5, 2025
Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
Monroe County Sheriff Investigates Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old
Jul 22, 2025

 