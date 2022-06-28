JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred recently on U.S. Highway 67 at Tolman Road that involved the pictured vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you have any information regarding the crash or recognize the vehicle, contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881.

Any information obtained from the public will be passed on to investigators in the case.

More like this: