Jersey County Sheriff's Office Reports 30-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Friday
NUTWOOD - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office released information Sunday that a Jersey County man Trenton Harden, 30, died in a one-unit fatal crash on a field road, nine-tenths of a mile south of Powers Road in Jersey County at 4:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Harden was driving a a 1997 Dodge Ram vehicle that lost control on the field road.
"When it lost control this caused the vehicle to roll over," the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said in its report. "The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander."
The sheriff's office concluded with the following statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy."
