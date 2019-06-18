JERSEY - A three-unit traffic crash at 2:22 p.m. Monday resulted in two injuries and a huge traffic backlog for an hour on U.S. Highway 67, approximately 500 feet north of Delhi Road. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office closed the road at the accident site until the scene was cleared.

The three vehicles involved were as follows: Unit 1 - 2003 Ford F250; Unit 2 - 2010 Dodge Journey; and Unit 3 - 2005 GMC Canyon.

This was the report provided by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Jones:

"The Jersey County Sheriff's Office investigated a three-unit crash which occurred on U.S. Highway 67. Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 67. Unit 3 was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67. Unit 2 slowed in traffic to turn left in a driveway. Unit 1 did not see Unit 2 stopping and swerved to avoid the vehicle. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 and proceeded into the southbound lane of traffic.

"Unit 1 then struck Unit 3 in a head-on collision. The driver and passenger of Unit 3 were transported to Alton Memorial Hospital via ambulance. The driver of Unit 1 was cited for improper lane usage."

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

