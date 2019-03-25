JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office announced details of a two-unit crash with one fatality that occurred on State Highway 16, approximately 933 feet west of State Highway 100 at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and this was the summary:

Unit 1 was a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer and Unit 2 was a 2008 Cadillac STS in the accident.

"Unit 1 was southbound on State Highway 16 and Unit 2 was northbound on State Highway 16," the sheriff's office said. "Unit 1 crossed the center line into the path of Unit 2, striking Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to Jersey Community Hospital and later transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL., The driver of Unit 1 was later pronounced deceased at St. John's Hospital.

"The passenger of Unit 1 was transported to Jersey Community Hospital and transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 were transported to Jersey Community Hospital."

