JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office announced details of a two-unit crash with one fatality that occurred on State Highway 16, approximately 933 feet west of State Highway 100 at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and this was the summary:

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 1 was a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer and Unit 2 was a 2008 Cadillac STS in the accident.

"Unit 1 was southbound on State Highway 16 and Unit 2 was northbound on State Highway 16," the sheriff's office said. "Unit 1 crossed the center line into the path of Unit 2, striking Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to Jersey Community Hospital and later transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL., The driver of Unit 1 was later pronounced deceased at St. John's Hospital.

"The passenger of Unit 1 was transported to Jersey Community Hospital and transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital. The driver and passenger of Unit 2 were transported to Jersey Community Hospital."

More like this:

Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life In St. Charles County
Feb 28, 2025
Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
School Board Races Among Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections
5 days ago
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025
Breese Woman Dies After Fatal Crash Into Pond
Feb 17, 2025

 