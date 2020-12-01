JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported today it is investigating vehicle break-ins and encouraged residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuables in the house.

"There have been a lot of car break-ins in the area," Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said. "We have had them in Jerseyville. There were car break-ins and a car stolen in Calhoun County."

The sheriff said he didn't have a lot more information to release, but the office is investigating the break-ins.

"It is a group of people who snatch and grab out of cars," he said. "People need to take their purses or valuable items inside."

The sheriff said citizens have to take precautions to ensure these vehicle break-ins don't happen.

"If anyone sees something that looks like a break-in please contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office or Jerseyville Police immediately."

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (618) 498-6881 and the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131.