JERSEY COUNTY - On the morning of Sunday, April 23, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Deputies responded to a burglary/theft in progress in rural Fieldon. The burglary was reported by the homeowner who was out of town but observed the suspects on his home surveillance cameras.

When the first deputy arrived, two suspects, later identified as Cody L. Wells (age 30) and Dawn M. Phillips (age 43), fled in a stolen car, while the deputy detained a third suspect at the scene.

"A second JCSO Deputy arrived in the area and attempted to stop the suspects in the stolen car," Jersey County Sheriff Nicholas Manns said. "The suspects continued to flee onto Highway 100, then off-road, eventually crashing and coming to a stop behind a barn, after which they fled on foot into a wooded area.

"Additional JCSO personnel, along with personnel from the Grafton Police Department, Jerseyville Police Department, and Illinois State Police responded and assisted. With the help of the JCSO K-9 and nearby residents, law enforcement conducted a search for the suspects. Ultimately, calls and information from citizens who lived in the area helped law enforcement locate and arrest both suspects.

"While clearing the residence which had been burglarized, a JCSO deputy was injured as he searched an attic to ensure no other suspects were inside. Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Ambulance Service personnel were on the scene and treated the injured deputy, who was eventually flown to a St. Louis area hospital by Survival Flight. We are extremely happy to report that the JCSO deputy was released the same day and is home recovering."

Sheriff Manns said a subsequent investigation on the same day led the JCSO to an apartment in Delhi, where a fugitive from Iowa, David W. Wells (age 50), was located and arrested. Wells had outstanding warrants for a Parole Violation/ Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. During the arrest of Wells, suspected stolen property was found and a search warrant was conducted at the residence by JCSO personnel. During the search, drugs and stolen property were recovered.

Among the items recovered during the search of the Delhi residence were numerous items of jewelry, including watches, bracelets, and necklaces with the crucifix and charms of various saints. Currently, the JCSO has no reports of such items being stolen.

If you are familiar with or missing such items, please contact the JCSO at (618) 498-6881 and ask to speak with the detective.

Numerous felony charges were filed against the three named suspects by Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten’s office.

