DOW - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is also it is investigating a burglary that occurred after the AT& T building at 25218 Dow Road in the early morning in Dow, and also the fire that occurred at Dow Southern Baptist Church at 24735 Dow Road.

On Wednesday, Jun 29, 2020, the Jersey Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it was initially contacted in reference to a smoke alarm set off at 25218 Dow Road. The sheriff’s office said it observed flames coming from Dow Southern Baptist Church. QEM Fire Department was contacted, and Brighton Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Fieldon Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District and Carrollton Fire Department all responded for mutual aid in fighting the blaze.

“It appears the person/persons involved broke into the AT & T building and attempted to start a fire, but were unsuccessful,” the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office said. “This possibly caused the smoke alarm to activate.”

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

If you have any information about these two incidents, or about the person or persons involved, contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 498-6881 or to remain anonymous, contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 300-2590.

