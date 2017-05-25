Photo used on social media posting, which has been shared across the internet multiple timesJERSEY COUNTY - Deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon they are searching for a missing man who lives on the border of Madison and Jersey Counties.

William McPike of Godfrey was reported missing by his family last Thursday, May 18, and representatives of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and QEM Fire Department canvassed the woods near his home following that report. McPike lives near where Piasa Creek empties into the Mississippi River. Officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) also searched the waters by boat for McPike.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

An official from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported to Riverbender.com McPike was in fact reported missing by his family, and said they have done some work to search for him. The officer said he was unsure if McPike was still inside Jersey County, adding "he's missing. We're not sure where he is at this point."

As of now, no foul play is suspected, and social media postings by the family are still optimistic for a happy ending to this ordeal. According to those posts, McPike has not responded to family members' phone calls since last Thursday, and officers confirmed he is not at his home. If he left, he did not tell anyone close to him he was leaving.

Anyone with any information on this is invited to call the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881.

More like this:

Evidence Seized In Highland After Child Pornography Investigation, Man Is Charged
Apr 10, 2025
Chief Deputy Pulido: Boy Found "Safe:" Authorities Had Searched For Missing 14-Year-Old From Godfrey Area
Mar 24, 2025
Driver Charged with Aggravated DUI Following November Calhoun County Crash
Apr 7, 2025
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputy Max Ringering
Apr 22, 2025
Kane Man Charged With Meth Trafficking Following Police Pursuit
Apr 11, 2025

 