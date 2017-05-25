JERSEY COUNTY - Deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon they are searching for a missing man who lives on the border of Madison and Jersey Counties.

William McPike of Godfrey was reported missing by his family last Thursday, May 18, and representatives of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and QEM Fire Department canvassed the woods near his home following that report. McPike lives near where Piasa Creek empties into the Mississippi River. Officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) also searched the waters by boat for McPike.

An official from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported to Riverbender.com McPike was in fact reported missing by his family, and said they have done some work to search for him. The officer said he was unsure if McPike was still inside Jersey County, adding "he's missing. We're not sure where he is at this point."

As of now, no foul play is suspected, and social media postings by the family are still optimistic for a happy ending to this ordeal. According to those posts, McPike has not responded to family members' phone calls since last Thursday, and officers confirmed he is not at his home. If he left, he did not tell anyone close to him he was leaving.

Anyone with any information on this is invited to call the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881.

