JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Suburban or Tahoe after they did donuts in the parking lot of Do Drop Inn causing damage to a truck and hit a parked car.

People inside didn't hear anything until they hit the car, then seen a vehicle pulling out heading towards Alton.

If you have any information please call Jersey County Sheriff's Department at (618) 498-6881.

