JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department is looking for answers after a missing person report was filed on July 30 by family members of Dean March, 26, of Delhi.

Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal said the main thing the department is doing now is looking for people who may have any information on March’s disappearance.

“We are not looking for a crime that has been committed at this time,” he said. “It has been blown way out of proportion on Facebook into some murder mystery. We want to establish a timeline down as to when he was last seen and find out what happened.”

Kallal said one of March’s friends said he likes to take walks in the woods, so they wonder if he may have done that prior to this report.

The sheriff said March’s mother said she had last seen him on July 5, but there are other reports of people seeing him as late as July 16 to July 23, Kallal said.

“We want to try to create a timeline so we know more what could have happened,” Kallal said. “We have three or four people right now we want to talk to who may have more information to help us.”

Area residents are asked to contact the Jersey Sheriff’s Department at (618) 498-6881.

