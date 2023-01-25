JERSEYVILLE - Thomas Klasner, county engineer for the Jersey County Highway Department, said road conditions are “all clear” so far today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Road conditions in Jersey County are all clear and open,” Klasner said. “Everything’s fine, no issues here in Jersey County.”

Article continues after sponsor message

While there was a bit of snowfall earlier, high temperatures kept the pavement warm enough to keep anything from sticking or freezing.

“Anything that came down initially, because temperatures were kind of warm, melted,” he added. “I’d say we only had 2 inches up here in Jersey County.”

He said Highway Department workers didn’t need to apply salt to the roads overnight and have mostly been pushing slush off the roads this morning.

More like this:

Contestants Crowned at 64th Annual Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant
6 days ago
Meet the 2025 Miss Jersey County Fair Queen
6 days ago
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Meet the 2025 Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen
6 days ago
Organizers Gear Up For Another Great Year of the Jersey County Fair
Jun 27, 2025

 