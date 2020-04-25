SPRINGFIELD – Jersey County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Saturday.

The IDPH released the information and said the man who died from coronavirus complications was in his 50s. There have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jersey County and five have recovered to date.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,119 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.

There are now 286 positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 16 deaths, including a male in his 90s in the last 24 hours. St. Clair County has 363 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macoupin County now has 23 confirmed cases, Greene County has 2 and Calhoun County 1 case.

This is a list of the 24 hour deaths because statewide because of COVID-19:

- Coles County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Jersey County: 1 male 50s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

More like this: