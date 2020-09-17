JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County COVID-19 numbers stand at 361 positive cases, 12 deaths, 53 active cases and 296 recovered. Presently, there are 187 individuals in Jersey County on quarantine.

Jersey County Health Department Director Doug King said in his latest release on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, that Jersey County continues to be on “orange” alert due to a positivity rating of 8.8 percent and a new case rate of 206 per 100k people. The Jersey County Region 3 metrics show a 7-day rolling average of a 2-day positivity increase (4.9 percent), 2 days hospital admission increase, 36 percent med surge availability, and a 40 percent ICU bed availability. Threshold is 20 percent. This data is from 08/30/20 thru 09/05/20.

"The Jersey County Health Department is actively working with businesses to reduce activity that may increase the transmission of COVID-19," King said. "An e-mail address has been created specifically for complaints in regard to businesses not complying with masking, social distancing, and signage requirements. There will be an increase of on-site food safety and infection control compliance checks for county restaurants and bars. The Jersey County Health Department will work with businesses, local law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s office to resolve any issues. complaint@jerseycounty.org."

King continued and discussed Jersey Community Unit School District 100 now being open in relation to COVID-19.

"Jersey County Health Department communicable disease team members are working closely with the school nurses and administration to monitor COVID-19 activity," King said. "The health department and schools are following IDPH guidelines on student and staff exclusions as well as pivoting to remote learning if that becomes necessary. Currently, 101 students and 7 staff are on isolation or quarantine.

"Of those, approximately 66 are scheduled to be released from quarantine or isolation this week. As of this week, transmission within the schools has been minimal. Case investigations reveal activities outside the school setting have been the predominant source of infection."

"The Jersey County Health Department, through a grant from IDPH, has begun the process of hiring additional staff and updating IT and security systems to allow us to continue our efforts in effectively operating our contact tracing program," King said. "This program is designed to quickly identify COVID-19 positive individuals and their close contacts. They are then put on orders of isolation or quarantine to mitigate the rising case rate and transmission of COVID-19 in our community.

"In addition to contact tracing, it is essential that businesses and community members play their part in reducing the large increase in cases. Social distancing, avoiding large crowds, masking, and hygiene all play a factor in reducing COVID-19 transmission. We ask you to assist us in relaying this message to the community.

"Without community support COVID-19 numbers will continue to rise at an alarming rate with severe consequences. According to our planners a vaccine will not be available for several months. With the flu season approaching and COVID-19 cases rapidly rising it is a real possibility that our health care system will be overwhelmed. Please keep this in mind when engaging with the public and community leaders."

Jersey County Week To Week COVID-19 Summaries:

Week 33 (08/09/20-08/15/20) to week 34 (08/16/20 - 08/22/20) 50% (151 cases to 227 cases) increase in cases.

Week 34 (08/16/20 -08/22/20) to week 35 (08/23/20 to 08/29/20) 22% (227 cases to 279 cases) increase in cases.

Week 35 (08/23/20 - 08/29/20) to week 36 (08/30/20 - (09/05/20) 16% (279 cases to 324 cases) increase in cases.

Week 36 (08/30/20 - 09/05/20) to week 37 (09/06/20-09/12/20) 11 % (324 cases to 361 cases) increase in cases.

NOTE:The # of people being tested influences the case rate. These numbers reflect only those who tested positive and have been reported. It does not indicate the actual number of people infected with COVID-19. During week 37 (09/06/20 -09/12/20) 14 of the positive results were from the LTC facility outbreak.

For any other information, contact the Jersey County Health Department at (618) 498-9565.

