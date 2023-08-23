JERSEYVILLE - Keith Norman, executive director of Jersey County Emergency Management, released information from the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon about an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday for the region and where those in the county could go in case of a need.

"A dangerous heat wave will continue through Friday," the news release from the Weather Service said. "Heat index values of 105-115 degrees are expected with locally higher values possible. This prolonged heat, coupled with little relief due to warm nightly temperatures, will pose health risks to vulnerable groups and those susceptible to heat-related illness."

"Relief from the heat remains on track for this weekend, with below-normal temperatures forecast by Sunday."

Norman said to Jersey County citizens - Daytime Cooling Centers Due to the dangerous heat that is now predicted to continue through Friday, Jersey County EMA has partnered with the Cities of Jerseyville, Grafton, Elsah, Otterville Baptist Church, and the Jerseyville Public Library to provide daytime cooling centers.

"The hours of the facilities in each location may vary, so please contact a facility contact listed below or the Jersey County Sheriff’s office for more information and possible additional locations."

Tentative contact information for those needing assistance in the heat in Jersey County is as follows:

Jerseyville Public Library at (618) 498-9514

Jerseyville City (618) 498-3312

Grafton City Hall and Peggy O'Neill (618) 786-3344), Elsah Community Center by appointment, contact staff at (618) 374-1568 and the Otterville Baptist Church as needed by appointment, Chester Keen, (314) 226-3419.

If necessary people should contact the sheriff's office at (618) 498-6881.

