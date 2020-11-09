JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County has moved back to the “orange” level due to a positivity rate of 8.5 percent, Douglas King, M.P.A., L.E.H.P., Jersey County public health administrator, announced over the weekend.

King also warned that COVID-19 transmission in Jersey County is substantial at this time.

"The case rate continues to be on alert at 101 people per 100K (Threshold is less than 50 per 100K)," King said. "This case rate is up from 92 people per 100K. The Jersey County Region 3 metrics show a 7-day rolling average of an 8-day positivity increase (11.9%), 6-day hospital admission increase, 31% med surge availability, and a 33% ICU bed availability. (Threshold is 20%). This data is from 10/25/20 thru 10/31/20."

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

King said 724 Jersey County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 199 active cases, 504 recovered, and 21 deaths.

"IDPH has now combined the PCR “confirmed” positives and the “probable” positive cases together," King said, explaining a significant recent rise in overall Jersey County COVID-19 numbers. "Jersey County Health Department will begin reporting both “confirmed” and “probable” as one number to be in line with IDPH."

King said this was the Jersey County school update in regard to COVID-19:

Jersey Community Unit School District 100: Currently 183 students and staff are on isolation or quarantine.

St. Francis/Holy Ghost: Currently 23 students and staff isolated or quarantine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern Community Unit School District 9: Currently 15 students and staff are on isolation and quarantine, all Jersey County residents.

Region 3 continues to be in Tier 1 mitigation

Jersey County Confirmed COVID-19 cases:

Week 41 (10/04/20-10/10/20) to week 42 (10/11/20 -10/17/20) 10% (434 cases to 478 cases) increase in cases.

Week 42 (10/11/20 -10/17/20) to week 43 (10/18/20 -10/24/20) 8% (478 cases to 520 cases) increase in cases.

Week 43 (10/18/20 -10/24/20) to week 44 (10/25/20-10/31/20) 9% (520 cases to 568 cases) increase in cases.

Week 44 (10/25/20 – 10/31/20) to week 45 (11/1/20-11/7/20) 27% (568 cases to 724 cases) increase in cases.

Jerseyville Manor outbreak: Closed

Jerseyville Estates outbreak- 3 cases

Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab – 2 cases

More like this: