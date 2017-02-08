JERSEYVILLE – Terry Counts, 30, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after a guilty plea in Jersey County of a criminal assault of a teenage girl.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said without the tireless efforts of State Police investigators in the subsequent days of this horrific crime, this case may not have had such a satisfactory outcome.

“Special Investigators Patrick McGuire and Randy Custer worked around the clock, running down leads and collecting vital evidence that built a strong case for prosecution,” Goetten said. “The strength and perseverance of this victim was also a key component to this case's success.”

The crime took place in September 2016 when the 16-year-old victim narrowly struck Counts with her vehicle, who was on the road in Grafton. The 16-year-old gave Counts a ride home and then led her to a deserted area, had her stop the car and performed a sexual assault. Counts was out on parole when he committed this crime.

State’s Attorney Goetten asked Judge Eric Pistorius for a 15-year sentence. The Jersey County Sheriff's Department also assisted in the investigation which led to the conviction.

Counts is required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence.

Goetten closed by saying: “With such an excellent support staff of family and friends I have no doubt that this young victim will make a full recovery and become a successful adult.”

