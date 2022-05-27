Jersey County Historical Society To Host Wedding Tour

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society is excited to announce the return of its popular wedding tour, Tying the Knot, The History of Wedding Traditions.

Tickets are $10 per person, and tours will be held Saturday, June 11, 18 and 25 in the Cheney Mansion, located at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville. Tours start at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Evening tours will be offered Thursdays, June 9 and 16, at 7 p.m.

The tour, which showcases nearly 30 wedding dresses, will examine how bridal styles and customs changed from the 1870s through the 1970s. It will also examine the origins of common wedding traditions, including why brides originally wore veils, why grooms had best men, and how cake became popular at weddings.

Brides-to-be will find inspiration, history buffs will enjoy touring Jerseyville’s oldest home and learning about wedding traditions, fashionistas will love the historical fashions, and everyone will enjoy recalling popular wedding trends.

Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Tickets can be purchased by calling Beth McGlasson at 618-520-2681 and at the door the day of the tour.

If you would like to take the tour but the scheduled times don’t work for you, call McGlasson to see if an alternative date and ­­­­time can be arranged.

