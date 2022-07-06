JERSEY - Due to the popularity of its wedding dress tour, the Jersey County Historical Society will continue Tying the Knot: The History of Wedding Traditions through July.

All thirty-three wedding dresses on display, which date from 1868 to 1979, were worn by Jersey County residents.

“Nearly every guest on our tours has known at least one bride whose gown is on display,” said Historical Society Vice President Beth McGlasson, one of three guides for the tour.

“We’ve changed the tour this year to allow guests time to examine the dresses. This also gives us an opportunity to chat with visitors. It’s been a lot of fun reminiscing with guests about weddings and how trends have changed over the years,” McGlasson said. “I’ve learned a lot on these tours. For example, when Anita Hagen Kraut dropped off her wedding album, she pointed out a photo of her and her husband kissing at the church entrance. She told me the photo was noteworthy because when they married in 1969, couples weren’t allowed to kiss at the altar. I had no idea.”

The Historical Society hopes local women’s groups – books, cards, supper clubs, etc. – will do the wedding tour. “I know they’ll enjoy the trip down memory lane, and I’m sure they have some interesting stories to share,” McGlasson adds.

In addition to tours on Saturday, July 23 and July 30, at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m, the Historical Society is also offering tours by appointment. Simply call McGlasson at 618-520-2681 to schedule a tour or to reserve tickets, which are $10 per person.

The Society will also offer afternoon tea before two tours to be held late in the month. Local businesses will provide the tea and food, which will include light sandwiches, scones, and a variety of desserts. Details for the events, including dates and prices, are being finalized and will be shared soon.

