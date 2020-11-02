JERSEY - Jersey County Public Health Administrator Doug King today issued a report of COVID-19 cases in the county as of Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Jersey has a total of 568 reported positive cases of COVID-19 (485 PCR confirmed and 83 Antigen probable), 21 deaths, 52 active cases, and 495 recovered.

Jersey County has moved back to the “blue” level due to a positivity rate of 5.6%, King said. The case rate continues to be on alert at 92 people per 100K (Threshold is less than 50 per 100K). This case rate is up from 137 people per 100K. The Jersey County Region 3 metrics show a 7-day rolling average of a 7-day positivity increase (10%), 2-day hospital admission increase, 31% med surge availability, and a 25% ICU bed availability. (Threshold is 20%). This data is from 10/18/20 thru 10/24/20.

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 update: Currently 73 students and staff are on isolation or quarantine. Forty-six of these will be released this week (10/31/20 – 11/06/20)

King said Jersey County is part of Region 3 in the Restore Illinois plan and as of Sunday, new mitigations are applied.

King also said "As antigen tests have become more widely available and accurate we have been receiving several 'probable' cases. These cases are not 'confirmed' cases using the diagnostic PCR test. The 'probable' cases are not counted to the county level on the IDPH COVID-19 website. The antigen tests (both negative and positive) are counted in the county and regional level positivity rate.

"From October 1, 2020 to today’s date, Jersey County has had 83 'probable' COVID-19 positive individuals. Our communicable disease team treats these cases the same as a 'confirmed' case. We expect the 'probable' cases to rise as antigen testing becomes more available. The antigen test is fast and allows public health to quickly identify real-time data on outbreaks and viral transmission in the community. It is another tool in our response."

Antigen Test

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/antigen-tests-guidelines.html

Confirmed test is a detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 ribonucleic acid (SARS-CoV-2 RNA) in a clinical specimen using a molecular amplification detection test.

Probable case is defined as a person meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; or A person meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence.

Confirmed PCR cases:

Week 41 (10/04/20-10/10/20) to week 42 (10/11/20 -10/17/20) 6% (422 cases to 449 cases) increase in cases.

Week 42 (10/11/20 -10/17/20) to week 43 (10/18/20 -10/24/20) 5% (449 cases to 471 cases) increase in cases.

Week 43 (10/18/20 -10/24/20) to week 44 (10/25/20-10/31/20) 3% (471 cases to 485 cases) increase in cases.

Probable Antigen cases:

Week 41 (10/04/20) -10/10/20) 12

Week 41 (10/04/20 – 10/10/20) to week 42 (10/11/20 – 10/17/20)) 141 % (12 cases to 29 cases) increase in probable cases.

Week 42 (10/11/20) – (10/17/20) to week 43 (10/18/20 – 10/24/20) 69% (29 cases to 49 cases) increase in probable cases.

Week 43 (10/18/20) – (10/24/20) to week 44 (10/25/20 –(10/31/20) 69% (49 cases to 83 cases) increase in probable cases.

Jerseyville Manor outbreak: Closed

Jerseyville Estates outbreak- 3 cases

Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab – 2 cases

