JERSEY - The massive amount of field fires continued on Saturday, including some in Jersey County, with the region under a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute.

Multiple area fire departments were called to a significant field fire on the east side of Maple Summit Road in Jersey County. The fire was difficult to control and the various departments worked in tandem to battle it. Some nearby homes were evacuated during the firefight.

A significant amount of corn stalks were burned during the field blaze.

The NWS said a Red Flag Warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday.

