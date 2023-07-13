JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair was a hit yet again this year, with thousands gathering in downtown Jerseyville on Tuesday to watch over an hour’s worth of parade floats and participants. This year’s theme was “Jersey County Fairytales” - several participants went all-out on the theme, bringing rolling castles, princesses, Disney characters, and more to the streets of Jerseyville.

A panel of judges awarded some of the best floats in various categories. The following businesses received the following awards for their floats, along with plaques and award money: Best Participation - 1st MidAmerica Bank

Most Complex - Glo Tan

Most Appealing - Villas of Holly Brook

Most Creative - CNB Bank & Trust

Best Followed Theme - Julie's Graphics

Best Overall - Glo Tan

Andrea Ringhausen, one of the coordinators of the parade, said she had 112 participants sign up to be part of this year’s parade.

“I think it went well,” Ringhausen said, noting the large turnout. “This was my 15th year of running the parade.”

The Jersey County Fair Parade festivities continue for the rest of this week into Sunday, with amusement rides opening tonight at 6 p.m. Armbands are available for $30, or 22 individual tickets are available for $20.

A full schedule and more information about the Jersey County Fair is available at jerseycountyfair.com.

