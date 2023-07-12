JERSEYVILLE - A new Miss Jersey County and Little Miss Jersey County will be declared at 7 p.m. tonight at the Jersey County Fair.

Eight Miss Jersey County contestants and 16 Little Miss Jersey County contestants will take the stage tonight at the annual Miss & Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner will represent Jersey County for the next year.

This year’s theme is “A Night of Dreams.” The 2022 Miss and Little Miss Jersey County winners, Matilynn Thornsbury and Tessa Huelskoetter, will be in attendance.

Lori Hopkins will serve as the event announcer, and Jeff Bunch from Encore Sound will manage the sound. Many local businesses donated and sponsored the pageant.

While the winners will be crowned tonight, the 2023 contestants have been busy at the Jersey County Fair all week. They volunteered at the Fair Kickoff Party & BBQ Contest, enjoyed the Christian Music Night and attended multiple 4-H Livestock Shows. They were also a part of the Jersey County Fair Parade on Tuesday night. Last month, a few of them even helped paint the ticket booth and clean up the fair office in preparation for the fair.

Coronation will start at 7 p.m. Click here or visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

Miss Jersey County contestants must be between 16 and 22 years old. Each contestant is sponsored by a local business. This year’s Miss Jersey County contestants are listed below:

  • Lily Wilson, sponsored by Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co.
  • Marissa Smith, sponsored by Jerseyville Subway
  • Elli Sullivan, sponsored by New Beginnings Salon
  • Anna Fink, sponsored by HJH Trucking
  • Kadie Mueller, sponsored by Ginger Bean Baker
  • Kirsten Cannon, sponsored by B&P Construction
  • Kyndal Price, sponsored by Complete Seed Innovations
  • Emma Hahn, sponsored by TriCounty FS

Little Miss Jersey County contestants must be between 6 and 8 years of age. There are 16 Little Miss Jersey County contestants, listed below:

  • Kennedy Brunaugh
  • Kiera Forrester
  • Colbie Ferguson
  • Josie Kulp
  • Reese Yates
  • Lois Fallin
  • Ali Madson
  • Nina Diamond
  • Caroline Hardiman
  • Jaelyn Kendall
  • Mackenna Shoemaker
  • Hynlee Hill
  • Blakely Green
  • Sawyer Meado
  • Harper Steckel
  • Brynleigh Frazier

The Jersey County Fair will offer additional events, carnival rides, livestock judging and more through Sunday, July 16. For more information about the fair, click here.

