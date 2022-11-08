JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County voters have officially elected a new Sheriff. Incumbent Republican Mike Ringhausen has been unseated by Independent challenger Nicholas Manns. Manns won with 51.8% of the vote, compared to Ringhausen’s 48.2%, with 100% of county precincts reporting.

Jersey County’s other contested county-level race was for Treasurer, with incumbent Treasurer Gilbert Ashlock not seeking re-election. Republican Katie Steckel-Abbey faced Independent challenger Jonny Goetten, and Steckel-Abbey ended up winning with 75.78% of the vote. Goetten received 24.22% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.

Both Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford and County Coroner Kevin Ayres sought re-election unopposed, as did Regional Superintendent of Schools Michelle Mueller.

There were also several County Board seats up for election in the county’s four districts, and voters could vote for up to three candidates. Running in District 1 were three Republicans: Jarrod Hayes, David Crone, and Kenneth Grizzle, as well as two Democrats, Bob Siemer and Marci Collins. Each of the Republican candidates - Hayes, Crone, and Grizzle - were elected to the County Board for District 1, while the two Democratic candidates - Siemer and Collins - were not.

For District 2, there were three Republicans running, including Eric Ivers, Alan Womack, and Ben Heitzig, and one Democrat, Sandra Hefner. Heitzig, Womack, and Hefner were elected to the County Board for District 2, while Ivers was not.

The most crowded district for County Board seats this election was District 3, which saw four Republican candidates and two Democrats. This included Republicans Mark Wagner, Kara Ontis, and Jeremy Beasley, as well as Democrats John T. Hill, Judah Davenport and Mary Drainer. The three Republican candidates - Wagner, Ontis, and Beasley - were elected to the County Board for District 3, while the three Democratic candidates - Hill, Davenport, and Drainer - were not.

District 4 saw three Republicans - Sheila Beers, Edward Koenig, and Gary Krueger, as well as two Democrats - Donald Little and Alan Milton. Again, the three Republican candidates - Beers, Koenig, and Krueger - were elected to the County Board for District 4, while Democrats Little and Milton were not.

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

