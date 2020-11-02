JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County has a few contested key races for the November 3rd election.

Incumbent candidate Rodney Daivs (R) will face off against candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D) for the 13th Congressional District. This will be the second time these two faceoff. In the 2018 election, Davis defeated Londrigan 136,516 to 134,458. The 13th district is made up of several counties.

In the Jersey County Circuit Clerk race, Incumbent Charles Huebener (D) will face off against Daniel Schetter (R). Schetter has been on the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District Board of Trustees.

Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten(D) and Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander(R) are both running unopposed.

In the Jersey County Board race, only one district is being opposed. In district One, Ben Heitzig and Mary Kirbach are running unopposed because in each district you vote for two candidates.

In district two it's also you vote for two. Incumbent Scott Tonsor is the only incumbent. Eric Ivers and Tom Glynn are newcomers.

In district three only one candidate is running Brian Kanallakan is running unopposed and in district four Gary Krueger is also running unopposed.

In the Judges races, Gail Noll(R) is running unopposed to fill the spot of the Hon. Leslie Graves. In the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Also in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Adam Giganti (R) is running unopposed to fill the Hon. John Schmidt spot.

The only judge race that has two candidates is the spot of Hon Eric Pistorius. Donald Schaaf Jr.(R) will face off against Allison Lorton(D).

Schaaf started his law practice in 1995 in Jerseyville. Donald is a fourth generation and lifelong resident of Jersey County. He returned to Jersey County where he worked as a law clerk for a local attorney, and as a substitute teacher in Jersey Community Unit #100, Carrollton School District #1, and North Greene School District #3.

Lorton’s legal career began as a prosecutor in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2005. Allison transitioned to private practice in 2007. She is a senior attorney at the firm Wittman & Lorton P.C., and President of Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc., in Jerseyville.

