JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair Queen and Little Miss Jersey County were crowned at the annual Queen Pageant Wednesday night at the fairgrounds.

Senior Miss Jersey County winner was Sara Lamer and Little Miss Jersey County winner was Mable Pohlman.

There were 16 Little Miss contestants and 4 Senior Miss contestants.

Last year's winner was Little Miss Kinsley Decker and Senior Miss winner was Taylor Stocks.

The fair continues with the International Professional Rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

The grandstand action continues Friday night with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown with three different classes: limited pro stock tractors, lightweight super stock tractors, and pro mod 4WD trucks. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Saturday features the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association's Tractor Pull beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Power Wheels Demolition Derby concludes the fair activities at 5:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

