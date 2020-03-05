GRAFTON - A 22-year-old female died in a crash that closed the Great River Road on late Wednesday into Thursday morning about a mile and a half outside Grafton, Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said.

Coroner Alexander said the name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

The call for the crash came out around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said. The sheriff added that two others were transported for emergency hospital care from the scene.

Sheriff Ringhausen said the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The Illinois Department of Transportation assisted with traffic rerouting, however, Riverbender.com observed at 7:30 a.m. Thursday both sides of the Great River Road are now open.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.