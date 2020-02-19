JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander confirmed his staff, along with Illinois State Police and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office are working a fatal accident in Jersey County on Wednesday night.

The accident took place on Illinois Route 109, just south of McClusky Road in Jersey County. Coroner Alexander confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday night.

No other details were yet released because the coroner was in the process of notifying the family about the crash.

The coroner said ISP will release more information later.

