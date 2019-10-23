ELSAH - Betty Jean Hicks, 67, of Godfrey, was identified as the victim after her vehicle ran off the road into Piasa Creek on Friday afternoon. She was found in her vehicle submerged in Piasa Creek on Beltrees Road in rural Elsah, Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and QEM Fire Protection District and rescue personnel responded, Coroner Alexander said. The woman was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. on Friday by the coroner’s office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral service will be at 10 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

More like this: