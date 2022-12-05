JERSEYVILLE - Do you wow others with your watercolors or drawing skills, blow them away with your basket- or rug-weaving skills, or amaze your friends with your culinary masterpieces?

The Jersey County Arts Council invites local artists to join them Sunday, Dec. 11 any time between 1 and 4 p.m. to learn about teaching opportunities. The event will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

The council is developing a 2023 schedule of classes that cover a range of artistic mediums for both adults and children.

Jersey County Arts Council Director Sherry Droste said, “The sky’s the limit in terms of the types of talent we’re looking for. While professional artists are welcome, we’re also interested in enthusiastic amateur artists willing to share their creative passion and skill with others.”

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are interested in learning more about teaching opportunities with the Arts Council, drop by Dec. 11 to connect with local artists, nibble on cookies, and chat with Arts Council volunteers.

If you plan to attend the artist open house, please RSVP to Sherry at 618-639-5232 or jcac@gtec.com.

In other Arts Council news, the organization’s Children’s Community Choir will deliver a Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

The 17-member choir will be led by Cory Anthony and accompanied by Lu Anne Taul.

The public is welcome to attend. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.

More like this: