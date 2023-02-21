JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Against Drugs (JCAD) Coalition and Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) are hosting a Community Resource Fair at the Susnig Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Susnig Center is located at 401 Mound Street in Jerseyville. The Community Resource Fair is a free event and appropriate for youth in 6th grade and up, parents and caregivers, and all community members. There will be door prizes and other giveaways.

JCAD is dedicated to developing and offering the highest quality of prevention, intervention and awareness programs to keep youth healthy and drug free. JCH is committed to the treatment and recovery of individuals and their families experiencing substance use and mental health disorders. Working together, they strive to connect community members to local resources, educate the youth, and provide evidence-based support for recovery and prevention.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Community Resource Fair is an interagency collaboration of vendors in our area who will share resources, answer questions, and provide information on the various pathways of prevention, treatment, recovery, and support at their respective booths.

Please attend and join in the conversation to help reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and mental health. For more information, please email Lauren Savoie (lsavoie@jch.org) or Rita Robertson (rita.robertson@jersey100.org).

More like this: