GRAFTON - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander has released the name of the victim in the late Wednesday night crash on the Great Rivers Road one and a half miles outside Grafton.

Alexander identified the victim who died in the crash as Allison A. Watson, 22, of Bethalto.

Two unidentified males in the crash were transported for further emergency hospital care.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

