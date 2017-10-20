JERSEY - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said his office is investigating the death of a female in the fatal trailer fire Friday morning in the 34000 block of Crystal Lake Road in Brighton.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time, but Alexander did confirm it was a female who died in the tragedy.

Firefighters found the person near the front door of the trailer once the fire was contained. When firefighters arrived at the scene, it was fully engulfed in flames.

Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District members were called out at 6:08 a.m. Friday to the scene.

Alexander said he and his staff are attempting to reach out to family about the female’s death and will release the name of the victim once the family is all notified.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating the fire Friday.

