CHAMPAIGN - Jersey Community High School senior wrestler Zeke Waltz concluded his wrestling career with a second-place finish on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.

In the championship match, Waltz faced Bilal Bailey a two-time state champion. Waltz lost 6-3.

Waltz finished fifth last year at the tournament at 152 in Class 2A, splitting his two matches. Waltz lost his consolation semifinal to Ryan Wasielewski of Coal City 6-4 but bounced back to win the fifth-place match over Aron Taylor of Carbondale 9-8.

Waltz at 160, who won the title bout over Jalon Strong of Cahokia 15-2, in the Mascoutah Sectional advanced to the tournament.

