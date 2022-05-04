JERSEYVILLE - Jersey West Elementary and others in Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 have a focus this week on Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Jersey administration had this to say about the school district's teachers: "Jersey 100 teachers dedicate their time and energy every day to helping our students learn and grow. They are dedicated educators, who lead by example, inspire, love, build confidence and shape our students into the best they can be for a bright future!

Teachers, we appreciate you for all you are and for all you do for the students of Jersey 100! You are all amazing!"

Today, the district recognized Jersey West Elementary faculty and staff, shown in the above photo. Those pictured are: Rose LaTempt, Barb Smith, Adriane Williams, Jamie Jones, Lindsey Becker, Brittany Darr, Mindy Schulte, Sherri Lichtenberger, Mindy Ayres, Joanna Scott, Torrie Gilmore, Monica Eschbach, Ashley Hermens, Lynn Goetten, Melissa Durie, Samantha Hausman, Julie Duggan, Judy Nurnberger, Jane Miles, Sara Eickoff, Tracy Madson, Amanda Cole, Jamie Anderson, Callea Jamison, Amanda Brodbeck, Laury Frey, Stacey Kuebrich, Julie Davis, Lisa Beuttel, Sharon Vanausdoll, Amber Hill, Jenna Zipprich, Jessie Ray, Stacy Beauchamp, Jill Heitzig, Lindsay Heitzig, Maggie Bick, Dana Fitzgibbons, and Jan Reed.

Renae Jones, Jersey 100 Assistant District Technician had this to say about the special Teacher Appreciation Week: "I am reaching out in regards to how Jersey Community Middle School is celebrating teachers and staff during Teacher Appreciation Week. Our Capturing Kids Heart Committee has come up with a theme of Survivor (we are all trying to survive the last few weeks), by rewarding all staff who participate and spin the wheel. It just goes to show that all staff members are appreciated. I feel this is a great way to share the positives and how staff support/appreciate staff even in the toughest times.

"During the week, each staff member will get to spin a wheel to win prizes, earn points and compete for the grand prize of the week. Throughout the week of the game, there will be fun pictures and/or videos taken to earn points. Our Capturing Kids Committee is so inclusive by including all staff members in the building because we all are teachers to the children that walk through those doors."

