JERSEYVILLE - The American Hospital Association is very pleased to recognize Jersey Community Hospital, Jerseyville, IL, through its various stages of development with a plaque for 50 years of continuous AHA membership. The plaque is signed by AHA president Rick Pollack and the AHA board chair to commemorate this milestone. The AHA marks membership anniversaries at 25, 50, and 75 years of membership.

The plaque reads "The American Hospital Association recognizes recognize Jersey Community Hospitals, Jerseyville, IL, on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary as a member in 2017. The Association honors this hospital for its leadership in advancing the health of its community."

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, the AHA is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks and their patients and communities. Close to 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and over 42,000 health care professional members come together to form the AHA.

