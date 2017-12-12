Front Row: John Giertz-VP of Physician Services, Leah Hawk-Director of ER & Steve LeBlanc-Director of Facilities Back Row: Dr. McNear-CMO, Sharon Sanford-Director of Human Resources, Jon Wade-CEO, Kim Byas-Regional Executive from American Hospital Association, Jeannie Webster-Director of Clinical Advancement, Julie Smith-DON, Jen Bell-Director of Community Relations, Pam VanMeter-Director of Med/Surg and ICU- & Tammy Weber-Director of Pharmacy

JERSEYVILLE - The American Hospital Association is very pleased to recognize Jersey Community Hospital, Jerseyville, IL, through its various stages of development with a plaque for 50 years of continuous AHA membership. The plaque is signed by AHA president Rick Pollack and the AHA board chair to commemorate this milestone. The AHA marks membership anniversaries at 25, 50, and 75 years of membership.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The plaque reads "The American Hospital Association recognizes recognize Jersey Community Hospitals, Jerseyville, IL, on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary as a member in 2017. The Association honors this hospital for its leadership in advancing the health of its community."

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, the AHA is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks and their patients and communities. Close to 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and over 42,000 health care professional members come together to form the AHA.

More like this:

Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill Addressing Shortage Of Doctors, Nurses
Sep 10, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony’s Achieves Highest Designation for Nursing: ANCC’s Magnet With Distinction
6 days ago
Stacy Marriott Joins OSF Medical Group In Alton As Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner
Aug 6, 2025
OSF Home Health In Alton Earns The SHPBest Superior Performer Patient Experience Award For Second Consecutive Year
Aug 31, 2025
Lymphedema Education Meeting Scheduled For Thursday, September 4
Sep 1, 2025

 