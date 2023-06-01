Jersey Community High School PAC Scholarship Winners Announced
Submitted by Jersey Community High School
JERSEYVILLE - The 2023 Jersey Community High School PAC scholarship recipients were recently announced.
The winners are front row (l to r) - Don Snyders, Kendall Davis, Elaina Walsh, Anna Fink, and Cate Breden. Back row (l to r) Drake Goetten, Colton Gavaza, Logan Meisner, Tanner Brunaugh, Kari Krueger, Chloe Kallal.
