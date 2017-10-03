Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Key Club recently sold sneakers in honor of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of Morgan Steckel. She was presented a check in the amount of $500 for the JDRF.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, JCHS, West Elementary, East Elementary, & Grafton Faculty and staff raised $700 for Quincy Mueller and the JCHS FFA donated $100 to Quincy.

Quincy was diagnosed with epilepsy in March of 2016. It was discovered through an EEG that Quincy was having absence seizures.

It has been a rude awakening at how dangerous this illness can be and it began a mission for his parents to provide Quincy with an Epilepsy Trained Service Dog so a donation was made to "Quincy's Paws Cause."

More like this:

100 Years Ago: Marie Meyer Flying Circus Brings Aviation Tricks to the Riverbend
6 days ago
Jerseyville, Carrollton, Hamel Students Make Quincy University Spring 2025 Dean's List
Jun 15, 2025
Alton Earns #1 Rank As ‘Culture Capital Of Illinois’
Jul 7, 2025
R.P. Lumber Brings “Best Service. Best Value.” To Quincy
Apr 5, 2025
Limited-Edition Jersey Sales Support Alton Fire and Police Departments On June 4, 2025
May 28, 2025

 