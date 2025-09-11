



JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community High School (JCHS) is proud to announce our National Merit Recognition Award winners from the Class of 2026!

36 JCHS seniors have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements by the College Board National Recognition Program. This program celebrates students' hard work in academic performance and showcases their strong performance on standardized tests.

Criteria: GPA of 3.5 or higher and score in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQT assessment in the state of Illinois.

Award Winners in alphabetical order:

Zoey Barnett, Abigail Behl, Matthew Bishop, Madalyn Bodenbach, Cali Breden, Abigail Chin, Kale Downey, Ethan Edwards, Jescie Fitzgerald, Kimberlee Ford, Shayla Friedel, Cooper Gillis, Chloe Hartman, Bryce Hutchens, Jeremiah Kanallakan, Shane Lamer, Ava Little, Hayden Longley, Samantha Lott, Emma Lyons, Brady Maxeiner, Willow McCoy, Alyson Muscarella, Izabelle Peuterbaugh, Abigail Piazza, Mallory Plunk, Mylie Ramirez, Hannah Samples, Paul Slusser, Raeanna Speidel, Sophia Sutton, Connor Talley, Kristopher Turnbaugh, Abigail Wedig, Matthew Weitzel, Taylor Woodring.

Principal Thomas Leslie states: "We're thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for their outstanding performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments. These students certainly have bright futures and we're proud that JCHS was able to be a part of that journey!"

