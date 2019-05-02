Jersey Community High School Announces Prom Court
May 2, 2019 9:49 AM May 2, 2019 9:50 AM
JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School Prom Court has been released. This is a list and photos of members of the court.
Jett Blackorby
Kurt Hall
Asher Stidd
Jay Goetten
Ronald Guilander
John Collins
Caleigh Cornell
Kinley Brown
Madysyn Carpenter
Sara Lamer
Hannah Tonsor
Taylor Goette