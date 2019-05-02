JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School Prom Court has been released. This is a list and photos of members of the court.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jett Blackorby

Kurt Hall

Asher Stidd

Jay Goetten

Ronald Guilander

Article continues after sponsor message

John Collins

Caleigh Cornell

Kinley Brown

Madysyn Carpenter

Sara Lamer

Hannah Tonsor

Taylor Goette

 