JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of January are Cole Martinez (12th grade), Lucy Fritz (11th grade), Mary Higgins (10th grade), Katreona Benedict (9th grade), and Abigail Behl (8th grade).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During January, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS.

