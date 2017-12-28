GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, JERSEY 35: Kaylee Eaton had 17 points and Anna Hall 15 as Civic Memorial defeated host Jersey 62-35 in a Jersey Holiday Tournament game at Havens Gym Wednesday. The Eagles went to 12-1 overall, 4-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference (the game also counted in the MVC standings); the Panthers, combined with a 76-11 win over Brussels later in the day, went to 10-4 on the year, 3-2 in the league.

Kourtland Tyus added nine points for the Eagles on the day; Abby Manns led the Panthers with 12 points, with Clare Breden adding 10 for the game. Against the Raiders, Breden led with 20 points, with Peyton Tisdale scoring 13 and Morgan Davis and Brooke Tuttle getting 10 each. Holly Kinder led the Raiders with seven points, while Abby Thompson had three and Muntman one.

Play continues today in the tournament.

HAWKS GAIN SPLIT: Carrollton split their games in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday, falling 42-38 to McCluer North before defeating Taylorville 55-35 to head into Thursday's second day of the tournament.

Hannah Krumwiede, Rhoades and Williams each had 11 points for the Hawks against the Stars; against the Tornadoes, Krumwiede led the way with a 31-point game while Uhles had 11 points for the Hawks.

ALTON 56, McCLUER NORTH 50: Danita Smity had 18 points and Ivoree Lacey 16 as Alton improved to 5-6 on the year in a 56-50 win over McCluer North in the Jersey Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Rayn Talley added 13 for the Redbirds in the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 69, BRUSSELS 39: Junie Zirkelbach led the way with 16 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Brussels 69-39 in the Jersey tournament Wednesday.

Sydney Baalman added 12 points for Calhoun, with Emma Baalman scoring 11 and Colleen Schumann 10 on the day. Holly Kinder led the Raiders with 16 points and Abby Thompson had 11 on the day.

