JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School tennis team saluted three seniors - Aubrey McCormick, Maura Eads and Ashleigh Gotway - recently during a match with Granite City.

Jersey prevailed in the dual match 7-2 against Granite City.

“I can’t say enough about the three seniors,” Jersey head girls tennis coach Dan Diamond said. “They worked hard in the last four years and had really good careers. I am very proud of how they played this year. We faced some tough teams this year, but they had a lot of success.”

This weekend, Coach Diamond is in hopes to emerge with a state-qualifying doubles team in the Belleville Althoff Sectional. The Panthers' Michelle Maag and Lilly Ingram are seeded No. 2 in doubles, while Aubrey McCormick-Sabrina Ingram is seeded No. 6, so he thought either tandem has a legitimate chance of qualifying to state.