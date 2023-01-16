JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community's Tyler Ayers won the individual championship, while Carlinville advanced all three of its individual bowlers into the sectional and Piasa Southwestern also advanced a bowler as the Panthers won their own IHSA boys bowling regional tournament Saturday at Tri-County Bowl.

Jersey had a six-game team score of 6,034 to win the regional, with Hoopeston Area coming in second with a 5,826, Morton was third with a 5,766 and Taylorville claimed the final team spot with a fourth place finish of 5,366. Pana came in fifth with a score of 4,619, the Piasa Birds were sixth with a 4,352, Danville was seventh with a 4,141 score, Jacksonville Routt Catholic was eighth with a 4,070 and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy was ninth with a 2,883.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ayers won the individual championship with a six-game score of 1,309, while the Cavaliers' Jack Rives was the leading individual qualifier with a 1,149. Also going through to the sectional for Carlinville was Aaron Cordani, with a score of 1,117 and Jordan Griffei, who tossed a 1,090 set. Mason Bassett went through for Southwestern with a 1,077 score.

To go along with Ayers, the Panthers saw Danny Towell had a six-game set of 1,224, Adam Kribs had a 1,220 score, Jacob Elliott threw a 1,151 series and Joey Kiel threw a 1,130 series. The other individual scores for the Birds were not available at press time.

The sectional will be held at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville next Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., with the state tournament being held Jan. 27-28 at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon. The boys state tournament is the only state finals held in both the St. Louis area and all of southern Illinois.

More like this: